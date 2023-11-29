UAE

Sharjah Ruler pardons 475 prisoners for UAE National Day

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed ordered the release of more than 1,000 inmates for the occasion

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 1:34 PM

Last updated: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 2:21 PM

On the occasion of the 52nd Union Day in the UAE, His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 475 inmates from Punitive and Correctional Institution.

The pardoned inmates were selected based on good conduct and behaviour and have met all conditions of pardon. On this occasion, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, thanked Sharjah Ruler for the kind gesture reflecting his keenness to maintain families' cohesion and stability.

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also ordered the release of 1,018 inmates who meet the conditions for amnesty. In Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 143 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in the emirate.

The UAE celebrates its National Day, also known as the UAE Union Day, on December 2 every year to mark the unification of the emirates in 1971. The country turns 52 this year.

Web Desk

