Sharjah Ruler orders 'urgent' sewage connection for buildings on main roads

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 5:04 PM

Residential and commercial buildings located on the main roads in Sharjah’s industrial areas must be connected to the sewage network immediately, the Ruler of Sharjah said in a directive on Tuesday.

The initiative will ensure preserving the environment, public health, and safety. It will also reduce the need for deploying tankers to drain flood water.

