Sharjah Ruler orders 'urgent' sewage connection for buildings on main roads

Residents can also expect a slight increase in temperature today
Residential and commercial buildings located on the main roads in Sharjah’s industrial areas must be connected to the sewage network immediately, the Ruler of Sharjah said in a directive on Tuesday.
The initiative will ensure preserving the environment, public health, and safety. It will also reduce the need for deploying tankers to drain flood water.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Dr. Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said in an earlier phone interview: "We don't leave new housing projects in the emirate's cities like this. We plan the sewage, gas, roads, and greening. I follow every detail in these projects, and thank God, our country is developing in terms of housing and the required services."
ALSO READ:
Residents can also expect a slight increase in temperature today
Insurance brokers estimated that approximately 100,000 vehicles in the country were affected by the rains
A guide to what the programme means, who can apply, its benefits, and the participating schools
The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will continue as long as the reasons for it exist
General elections will be held in South Africa on May 29 to elect the National Assembly
RTA raises over Dh65 million through open auction of 90 premium number plates
Students engaged in workshops, explored artworks, and even displayed their projects before a diverse gathering
The focus on developing autonomous vehicles follows the UAE government’s mission to make the country a testing hub