Sharjah Ruler orders payment of deceased retirees' pensions to their heirs

The Sharjah Ruler has directed that the pension of deceased retirees be paid to their heirs who hold the Sharjah Emirate registration.

In a previous announcement, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, had said that retirees in Sharjah with a monthly pension below Dh17,500 will now be eligible for a supplementary grant to bring their income up to this amount.

The increase came into effect from December 1, 2024.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The latest move will ensure that the supplementary grant is not stopped upon the death of the family breadwinner who retired from government or federal agencies or other emirate governments or the private sector. It is also necessary to ensure the grant is paid as of February 2025, and that the retroactive amounts are calculated from the date of stopping the payment of the grant to the family of the deceased retiree.

Meanwhile, the Sharjah Ruler also directed the employment of 500 male and female citizens in local government agencies in the cities and regions of the emirate.