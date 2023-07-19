Sharjah Ruler orders Dh16 million compensation for land owners

The reimbursement will be paid next week by the Department Of Town Planning and Survey

By WAM Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 6:01 PM

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday directed that Dh16 million be paid in compensation for lands and properties owners affected by the Kalba Market projects.

The project will open next September, and the compensation will be paid by the Department Of Town Planning and Survey next week.

The Sharjah Ruler directed the department to review the compensation case in "Al-Bahais" area in Kalba, in agreement with the owners to hand over the lands in return for reasonable compensation.

Retirement of Dr Abdullah Suleiman Al Naqbi

Dr Sheikh Sultan also issued an Emiri Decree regarding the retirement of the Deputy Chancellor of Khor Fakkan University for Community Affairs and Public Relations.

The Decree stipulated that Dr Abdullah Suleiman Obaid Al-Mughni Al-Naqbi, Deputy Director of Khor Fakkan University for Community Affairs and Public Relations, to be referred to retirement as of that date.

