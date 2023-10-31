Sharjah Ruler launches 31 new volumes of corpus that chronicles 17 centuries of Arabic language

From November 15, all airlines will operate exclusively from Terminal A; here is all you need to know about travelling from new hub
Thirty-one new volumes have been added to the Sharjah Ruler's landmark project of chronicling 17 centuries of Arabic language.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on Tuesday launched the new volumes of the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language — just in time for this year's SIBF, which kicks off tomorrow.
Released by Al Qasimi Publications, the latest volumes revolve around six letters Ra (ر), Zay (ز), Seen (س), Sheen (ش), Sad (ص), and Dad (ض).
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Today, we have reached this great milestone and are celebrating the completion of 67 volumes covering 15 letters of our Arabic language (from 'hamza' to 'dad')," said Sheikh Dr Sultan, who is also the Supreme President of the Arabic Language Academy (ALA).
The Sharjah Ruler made the announcement in the presence of the Board of Trustees and members of the ALA, including the presidents of the unions and councils of 14 language academies from 12 countries.
At the launch, Sheikh Dr Sultan also hinted that the rest of the massive corpus may soon be released.
"If Allah wills, the remaining parts of the corpus will be released soon, and at that time the nation will rejoice, as Arabic will have its long-awaited historical corpus. This date is close if Allah wills," he said.
Sharjah's efforts to enrich the Arabic language and preserve its heritage will not stop up at the corpus' completion, the Ruler vowed.
"In Sharjah, we have committed ourselves to starting other projects to serve our Arabic language and its rich heritage," he said.
Sheikh Dr Sultan lauded the efforts of all those involved in the project and expressed his gratitude to the heads of the Arab language unions and academies.
"You are at the forefront of those working on this corpus. Without the guidance of Allah and your knowledge and expertise, this project might have remained on paper and as a dream," he said.
"Your efforts have united under the umbrella of the Scientific Linguistic Academies Union, coordinated by the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, involving 13 linguistic academies, centres, and institutions, with around 500 editors, experts, and scholars from 26 countries around the world. All of them participated in this great project."
ALSO READ:
New volumes of the corpus are usually released at every new edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). This year's edition begins tomorrow.
The corpus is one of the most important scientific and knowledge-based Arabic language initiatives, designed to promote its study, documentation, and research.
The Sharjah Ruler launched the first 17 volumes of the corpus during the 40th SIBF opening ceremony in 2021. The second set of 19 volumes was released on November 1, 2022.
From November 15, all airlines will operate exclusively from Terminal A; here is all you need to know about travelling from new hub
Director General Al Suwaidi said that the team at COP28 has laid out pillars to fast-track energy transition
The UAE has invested over $50 billion in renewable energy projects in 70 countries
They are the national champions from 46 countries – out of 24.8 million students from 188,338 schools who took part in this year’s competition
Those wishing to be a part of the event can register on the summit's website
Three caegories of PublisHer Excellence Awards will empower female publishers' rise to leadership
Expert emphasised the significance of emotional awareness when dealing with anger, sadness, or guilt
The award aims to recognise the efforts of private sector establishments, businesspersons and employees