Sharjah Ruler directs equal treatment of children of female citizens in govt sector

Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate General in Dubai issued a statement warning their countrymen and urging them to adhere to local laws
Sharjah's Ruler directed the equal treatment of government employees who are children of female citizens in the emirate on Monday.
Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Sharjah Human Resources Department to treat these government employees like any other citizens.
He also directed to treat them equally in government cadres, regardless of whether they were born before or after the mother obtained Emirati citizenship.
The leader's directive was announced during the 'Direct Line' programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.
