Sharjah Ruler cancels age requirement for government jobs

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has announced that there will no longer be an age requirement for employment in the government sector.
The Sharjah Ruler made the announcement using the 'Direct Line' today.
The Social Security Fund Law states that those above the age of 18 and below the age of 60 can be employed in the government sector.
Any other age restrictions will no longer be applicable for employment in the public sector.
He has also directed the appointment of 45 people of determination in departments and institutions of the emirate's government.
The directive will be implemented in cooperation with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Sharjah Department of Human Resources and the University of Sharjah as the 45 young men and women hold bachelor, high school and below secondary degrees.
