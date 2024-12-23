Sharjah Ruler approves largest budget in emirate's history

The 2025 budget aims to achieve financial sustainability and ensure a decent standard of living for all residents of the emirate
The largest budget in the history of Sharjah, with total expenditures of approximately Dh42 billion, was approved on Monday by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
The 2025 budget aims to achieve financial sustainability, ensure a decent standard of living, and provide social welfare for all residents of the emirate, Sharjah Government Media Office said.
"It also seeks to enhance social security and the sustainability of energy, water, and food resources," it added.
Sharjah's new year general budget figures indicate a 2% increase in expenditures compared to the 2024 budget.
Salaries and wages account for 27% of the 2025 budget, while operational expenses make up 23%.
Sharjah government said it will continue to support the capital projects budget, ensuring the continuity of spending on these projects, which constitute 20% of the general budget.
Debt repayment and interest obligations represent 16% of the 2025 budget, an increase of 2% from 2024, reinforcing the government’s financial stability and ability to meet all its commitments. Meanwhile, support and aid allocations account for 12%, and capital expenditures make up 2% of the total budget.
The infrastructure sector account for 41% of the new budget—a 7% increase from 2024, while twenty seven per cent of the budget goes to the economic development sector.
The social development sector ranks third, with 22%, maintaining its share compared to 2024 to ensure the provision of top-notch services, support, and aid for citizens and residents of the emirate.
The government administration, security, and safety sector account for 10% of the 2025 budget, reflecting an 8% increase from 2024.
In terms of general revenues, the government has placed exceptional emphasis on revenue growth, improving collection efficiency, and developing advanced technical and smart tools.
Overall, general revenues for 2025 show an 8% increase compared to 2024. Operating revenues form 74% of total revenues, with a 16% increase over 2024. Capital revenues constitute 10%, while tax revenues make up 10% of total revenues, reflecting a 15% growth compared to 2024. Customs revenues account for 4%, maintaining their relative importance from the previous year. Oil and gas revenues comprise 2% of the total revenues for 2025 according to the new budget.
(With inputs from WAM)
