Sharjah Ruler announces over Dh15million compensation for rain-damaged houses

The Sharjah Ruler announced today that the value of compensation for people whose houses were affected by April rains should be raised to Dh50,000.
618 cases have benefited so far from the compensation, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi announced.
Dh15,330,000 has been approved for compensation which must be distributed immediately to the beneficiaries, the Ruler directed the Sharjah Social Services Department.
Earlier, in April, under the directives of the Ruler, the Sharjah Executive Council enhanced safety measures while preparing proactive plans for future situations.
It was also announced that homeowners affected by the rains would receive aid, and could apply through the Sharjah Digital Platform. Through the platform, a report proving the extent of the damages would be issued, enabling the individuals to avail the aid.
After the UAE witnessed the heaviest rains in 75 years, the council also granted a one-month postponement of fee payment related to renewal and violations for commercial establishments.
