Sharjah Ruler announces Dh21 million compensation for property owners in restoration project

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 3:38 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 3:41 PM

Sharjah's Ruler approved an amount of Dh21 million as compensation for property owners in Khor Fakkan on Monday.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Supreme Council, said the amount will be given to those affected by the restoration project of the 'Al Mansour Archaeological Fort' in the Eastern district of Khor Fakkan.

The compensation will be distributed to 29 people, and the individuals will be contacted soon to receive the payments.

The directive was announced during an intervention on the 'Direct Line' program broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.