E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Sharjah resident wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

The Canadian, who purchased the ticket on July 24 on his way to Istanbul, Turkey, is currently uncontactable

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photos: Supplied
Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 2:29 PM

A Canadian national has been announced as the new dollar millionaire at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.

Hisham Alshelh, a Canadian based in Sharjah, became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 470 with ticket number 4481, which he purchased on July 24 on his way to Istanbul, Turkey.


Alshelh, who is the 10th Canadian national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 199 is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of her newfound fortune.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Deputy Managing Director, Salah Tahlak, Dr. Bernard Creed, SVP – Finance, Michael Schmidt, SVP - Retail, Yasa Tahir, VP – HR, Yousef Al Khalid, VP – HR Service Delivery, Mohamad Al Khaja, Vice President - Retail Support, Thankachan Varghese, Senior Manager - Retail Support, Khalid Saleh, Senior Manager - Loss Prevention & Corporate Security.

Priya Somy., a 35-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE P400 (Santorini Black) car with ticket number 0533 in the Finest Surprise Series 1887 which she purchased on July 18on her way to New Delhi, India.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion, Somy is a mother of two.

“I really can’t believe it right now but thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” she said.

Lastly, Taalaibek Rysbaev, a 35-year-old Kyrgyz national based in Dubai won an Indian FTR X R Carbon (Blue Candy Carbon) motorbike with ticket number 0501 in the Finest Surprise Series 591 which he purchased on his way to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from Dubai.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion, Rysbaev works for a retail company.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free, I’m so happy with this win,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE