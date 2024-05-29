Sharjah: Rafid gets new number for reporting minor traffic accidents

Photo: Supplied

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 12:49 PM Last updated: Wed 29 May 2024, 12:52 PM

Rafid Automotive Solutions Company announced the change of its number to 80092 for receiving reports of minor traffic accidents, in cooperation with the General Command of Sharjah Police.

This update aims to enhance the response time for reporting minor accidents, provide assistance through phone calls, and expedite the procedures for obtaining other related services.

Rafid works on responding to minor accidents by conducting inspections and examining the accident scene, determining the type of report required by law.

Additionally, Rafid provides various services such as emergency fuel delivery, tire and battery replacement.

The new number was launched in the presence of Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Ahmed Juma Al Musharrekh, Chief Officer of Rafid along with a number of officers and officials from both parties, as part of the joint efforts to improve services provided to the public.