Sharjah Police save driver after car's cruise control fails at 130kmph

Sharjah Police helped a driver whose cruise control malfunctioned at a high speed on one of the emirate's roads, the authority said on Wednesday.

The motorist, who was driving at a speed of 130km/hr on Al Dhaid Road, called the authority when he realised his car's cruise control had failed.

On receiving the report, the police immediately secured the area and escorted the driver in coordination with other patrols nearby.

During this time, the centre's staff communicated with the driver, calming and reassuring him while providing instructions on how to disconnect the cruise control.

The driver was then able to turn off the cruise control, stop the vehicle, and exit safely without any injuries. The patrols also ensured the driver’s well-being.

Motorists have been urged to adhere to traffic guidelines, regularly check their vehicles, and immediately contact the Operations Centre in case of emergencies by dialing 999.