Sharjah Police open high-tech fingerprint lab that can make solving crimes 'a lot easier'

Photo: Sharjah Police / Facebook

A new fingerprint detection laboratory has been set up in Sharjah, allowing the police to easily identify criminals and speed up investigations.

Using cutting-edge chemical processing methods, the lab can provide accurate forensic evidence that can make solving crimes a lot easier, said the Sharjah Police.

"It employs advanced chemical treatments, cutting-edge scientific techniques, and careful methodologies, combined with an extensive fingerprint database," said Brig-Gen expert Naji Mohammed Hassan Al Hammadi, director of the Forensic Evidence and Laboratories Department at the Sharjah Police.

These technologies can quickly analyse data and produce technical reports, guaranteeing high efficiency in criminal investigations, Brig-Gen Al Hammadi said. The lab can also preserve the quality of evidence submitted to security and judicial authorities.

"This initiative improves the accuracy and expertise in crime detection in accordance with international best practices," the officer added.