Sharjah Police officer dies in traffic accident, authority mourns passing

Indicators of health issues may include heart palpitations, chest pain, jaundice, dark urine, swelling, vomiting and depression
Sharjah Police on Thursday, July 18, said that a lieutenant passed away in a traffic accident today.
The authority said Lieutenant Awl Ali Ibrahim Al-Garwan met with the accident after he left his workplace.
It said in a statement that the authority offers its "warmest and sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and his colleagues".
ALSO READ:
Indicators of health issues may include heart palpitations, chest pain, jaundice, dark urine, swelling, vomiting and depression
The municipality department has the right to confiscate it if the animal's keeper or owner does not submit a request to retrieve it within three days
The Ruler expressed his sympathy to the family of the deceased
This exchange, the sixth since the beginning of this year, is the outcome of the Emirates leveraging its ties and partnerships with both sides
Fraudsters frequently use cutting-edge technology, including AI and machine learning to craft sophisticated scams
The organisation has been involved in sending telecommunication equipment to Sudan to re-establish communication in areas affected by war
The leader also presented the Order of the Union to Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment
The Zero Government Bureaucracy programme is aimed at overhauling the current government work structure to enhance service efficiency and quality