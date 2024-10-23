Sharjah Police honours worker for efforts in traffic safety

The authorities appreciate employees or members of the public who contribute to community service, and uphold public safety standards
Photo: Sharjah Police/X
A Pakistani expat was honoured by Sharjah Police, in appreciation of his good behaviour which contributed to promoting traffic safety on the road.
Colonel Dr Ahmed Saeed Al-Naour, Director General Department for Central Operations, praised the positive role played by the worker, Altaf Hussain Umaruddin.
He noted that the honour given to Altaf embodies the ongoing direction of the Sharjah Police General Command in appreciating contributors and collaborators.
Altaf expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sharjah Police for this kind gesture that honours efforts and supports positive initiatives. He also emphasised that the honour serves as a motivation for him and everyone on the importance of cooperating with police agencies to serve the community and promote safety.
