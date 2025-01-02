Sharjah: No deaths recorded during New Year Eve celebrations, says police

Sharjah Police on Thursday announced that it had recorded zero fatalities during the New Year Eve 2025 celebrations.

The authority implemented a security and traffic plan which saw a successful run with no fatalities reported or any major traffic accidents in all areas of the emirate.

The police's 'operations centre' handled a total of 12,241 calls, with 9,992 calls made via the emergency number 999, and 2,249 calls through the non-emergency number 901, from across areas of Sharjah.

The operations room was on high alert during the New Year's celebrations, in coordination with the operations rooms in the central and eastern regions, to ensure a quick and effective response to all incoming reports.