Sharjah: Moving to a new home? Here's how you can apply for a gas connection

You must schedule an appointment with the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes.
Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 5:55 PM

Last updated: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 5:57 PM

Did you just move to the UAE for the first time? Or are you a long term resident who's moving homes? Getting settled in can be daunting, with many things to check off your list. However, there are government services that make your life easier. One of this is ensuring you can get a natural gas connection and have that sumptuous home-cooked meal as soon as possible.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


If you are moving to a new home in Sharjah, and want to apply for a natural gas connection, you must schedule an appointment with the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (Sewa). Here's how you can do so:

  1. Visit the Sewa website or smart app.
  2. Under the E-services menu, click on 'Gas Service Request'
  3. Enter your name and email address.
  4. You must also enter your account number and mobile number.
  5. Then, select a suitable date from the appointment selector.

Following the above steps will help you schedule an appointment with Sewa to get a natural gas connection for your home, on a convenient date.


