Sharjah Light Festival returns with 4 new locations after a year of preparation

Sharjah Light Festival. KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

From February 5 to 23, landmarks across Sharjah will be illuminated with stunning light displays as the Sharjah Light Festival returns for its 14th edition. With four new locations added across the emirate this year, the spectacular Festival took almost a year to prepare.

With a massive yearly turnout, the festival not only captivates visitors but also provides a valuable platform for small businesses in the 12 locations, offering them greater exposure and support in their ventures, a top official told Khaleej Times.

Last year, the festival attracted over 100,000 visitors, and it continues to play a key role in promoting local enterprises while showcasing the city's cultural and architectural beauty.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Light Village, opposite University City Hall, is open daily from 5pm and closes at midnight from Sunday to Wednesday, while it’s open until 1am on weekends. Spread out across various spots in Sharjah; the festival features mesmerising light shows and light-related installations that highlight each unique location.

Supporting SMEs

Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority Khalid Al Midfa told Khaleej Times that the Light Village is a very important aspect of SLF since it supports SMEs by giving them exposure during the festival. “Sales are important, but entrepreneurs who have a vision and want to grow in the future see the power of participating in such platforms like the Light Village, not only due to the sales but due to the exposure.”

Last year, the Sharjah Light Festival saw more than 100,000 ticketed visitors. Two years prior, when entry to the light village was free, Al Midfa said there wasn’t a good return on investment for the small businesses, so they chose to introduce tickets for certain visitors.

“We gave a space for people who wanted to eat or drink or pay for an experience to visit the light village, so that was a better mix for us.” Al Midfa noted that around 60 SMEs were chosen out of 300 applications this year. Reputation of Sharjah The festival not only gives a chance for local businesses to gain traction and prosper, but it also helps with the UAE’s overall tourism goals of transforming the country into a premier global tourism destination. Because the exposure for SLF is huge, Al Midfa said that this gives an opportunity to promote the emirate as the cultural capital of the Arab world. He said, “We are very happy with the diversity of events we have and how strong of an effect it has on the reputation of Sharjah and its perception.” ALSO READ: Look: Sharjah Light Festival returns for 18 days; where to watch dazzling shows for free How can entrepreneurs be empowered for financial mastery?