Sharjah launches WhatsApp number for families stranded at home after heavy rains

Help is at hand for families in Sharjah stranded at home following heavy rains and flood that the UAE experienced last week.

The Local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah has directed the Sharjah Social Services Department to attend to the urgent requests of such families.

For the same, the team has directed the Department to receive requests via the WhatsApp application on the number 065015161 and contact the affected families so that urgent measures could be taken to help them accordingly.

Likewise, citizens in Dubai affected by the storm have also been allocated the number (0583009000) on WhatsApp to receive requests for support from affected citizens

The step was taken two days ago comes after Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed the authorities concerned to plan for extreme weather conditions.

Under these directives, Omar Hamad Bushahab, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment established a committee to study all requests from affected citizens and determine how to address them, while "giving priority to maintaining all their damaged homes and restoring them.”

