Sharjah launches national initiative to train government employees in artificial intelligence

The move comes as part of a MoU signed between Sharjah Digital Authority and Microsoft UAE

Published: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 4:43 PM

Updated: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 4:44 PM

Photo: AFP File. Image used for illustrative purpose

Sharjah has launched a comprehensive national initiative to train thousands of government employees with artificial intelligence skills.

The move comes as part of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Sharjah Digital Authority and Microsoft UAE.

The initiative aims to train employees from various government sectors, including executive leaders, developers, and IT specialists, and aims to harness artificial intelligence technologies to raise productivity and enhance innovation.


In addition to empowering government employees, the initiative also seeks to develop ethical and sustainable technological solutions that enhance innovation and contribute to improving the quality of life. This initiative is in line with the UAE’s drive to enhance the role of artificial intelligence in driving economic and social growth.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department, said: “We are committed to digital excellence in line with the vision of Sharjah, with a focus on harnessing emerging technologies to serve human cadres and achieve sustainable development. This initiative with Microsoft will open new horizons for our employees to lead the digital future with efficiency and creativity.”

Naim Yazbek, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, commented: “We are proud to partner with Sharjah Digital on this pioneering initiative that underscores our commitment to providing ethical and sustainable AI solutions. We aim to empower government employees with the skills that qualify them to leverage modern technologies to serve the UAE and global community."

