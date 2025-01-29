Sharjah imports goats from Cyprus to boost local breeds, food security

Alwousta Livestock Farm. Photos: Supplied

A livestock farm in Sharjah recently welcomed 370 goats from Cyprus as part of a project aimed at boosting the genetic quality of local breeds while contributing to the emirate’s sustainable food security efforts.

The goats that arrived at Alwousta Livestock Farm, affiliated with the Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Production (Ektifa), are said to be among the most sought-after breeds.

"The breed of goats that have come from Cyprus is characterised by high fertility and high production of twins and meat; it is considered to be a distinguished breed in breeding programmes, genetic improvement and economic production."

Dr. Teneiji added the newly imported goats will adapt well to the environmental and climatic conditions of the UAE, and are also resistant to diseases as compared to other breeds.

Ektifa said a specialised team of veterinarians and researchers ensured the livestock adheres to the highest international standards. These experts are tasked with implementing artificial insemination experiments aimed at preserving and improving pure breeds.