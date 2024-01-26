Sharjah apartment fire: Pakistani children expected to be released from hospital today

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 4:52 PM

The two Pakistani children – 9-year-old Asma Imran Khan and 6-year-old Ahmed Imran Khan – who were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in a Sharjah hospital along with their mother after the fire in their apartment, have made a good recovery and were expected to be discharged today (Friday).

However, the mother Fatima Imran Khan was still under treatment and was unconscious in the Al Qassimi Hospital Sharjah as her carbon monoxide level was getting normal.

In an unfortunate incident on early Thursday morning, the father Imran Khan and his daughter died in the fire.

Hailing from the city of Lahore, the family was living in the Muweileh area.

A Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai, a team led by Community Welfare Attaché Imran Shahid visited the Al Qassimi Hospital Sharjah to meet the doctors and brother-in-law of Imran Khan, Zaheer.

After the recovery, the children will be handed over to the Child Protection Department, Sharjah, which will subsequently hand them over to their relatives after fulfilling formalities in consultation with this Consulate. The bodies of the deceased will be sent to Lahore for burial.

The visiting team requested the concerned authorities in the hospital, police, and forensics departments to expedite the issuing of the requisite medical reports enabling the issuance of death notifications at the earliest.

There are currently 1.7 million Pakistani nationals living and working in the UAE. The South Asian diaspora is the second largest community in the UAE and a major contributor to the local economy as well as a major contributor to their country’s remittances.

