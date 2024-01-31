Sharjah fire: Pakistani children released from hospital, handed over to relatives

Hussain Muhammad, consul-general at the Pakistan Consulate, Dubai. Photo: Supplied

Two Pakistan children who were hospitalised for treatment after a fire broke out in their apartment last week, have been released from the hospital, a senior official said.

Hussain Muhammad, consul-general at the Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, said that nine-year-old Asma Khan and six-year-old Ahmed Khan were handed over to their relatives in the UAE, after they were discharged from the hospital.

Last week, a Pakistani national Imran Khan and his daughter died in a fire which broke out in their house in the early hours. Khan’s wife and two kids were hospitalised in Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah due to suffocation. The wife Fatima Imran Khan was still in the hospital undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Muhammad said they were still waiting for the forensic report before they proceeded further with documents of the family as some of the family members’ passports were burnt in the fire.

“We are in touch with the officials and the deceased relatives and following up the case closely,” Muhammad said on Tuesday.

Recently, a Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai, team led by Community Welfare Attaché Imran Shahid visited the hospital and met the doctors and brother-in-law of Imran Khan, Zaheer.

Muhammad said that relatives of the victims want to repatriate the deceased’s bodies to Lahore for burial, which will be sent once the procedures are completed by the authorities.

In the UAE, there are currently 1.7 million Pakistani nationals living and working, the majority of them in Dubai and Northern Emirates. The South Asian diaspora is the second largest community in the UAE and a major contributor to the local economy as well as a major contributor to their country’s remittances.

100 patients get free treatment at PAD

On Tuesday, Muhammad said that the core objective of the mission is to extend all possible facilitation and assistance towards achieving the welfare of the Pakistani community.

During his visit to Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), the consul-general emphasised that every Pakistani living in UAE is the ambassador of Pakistan and that they all need to work jointly towards the shared goals of national well-being.

“It is the responsibility of each one of us to portray a positive image of our motherland through our conduct. Pakistanis living in the UAE must adhere to local laws. The consulate will always be welcoming and forthcoming in assisting our community,” he added,

During the PAD visit, Dr Muhammad Nasim Sabir, medical director of Pakistan Medical Centre (PMC) established by PAD, gave a detailed briefing to the Counsel General on the working, facilities and services extended to deserving patients on a welfare basis. He said that on average more than 100 patients from all nationalities are treated free of cost in the medical facility.

