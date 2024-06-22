E-Paper

Sharjah: Fire breaks out in spare parts warehouse, brought under control

The Civil Defence teams dealt with the fire and evacuated the site, and controlled the blaze without any injuries

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 10:12 PM

Last updated: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 10:31 PM

The Civil Defence teams in Sharjah successfully managed to control a fire that broke out in spare parts warehouses in Industrial Area 5, without any injuries.

The operations room of the Sharjah Police General Command received a report at 6.20pm about a fire in Industrial Area 5. Consequently, Civil Defence vehicles, police patrols, and national ambulance services were dispatched to the scene.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Upon arriving at the scene, Civil Defence found that the fire had spread to three spare parts warehouses, causing a dark cloud of smoke that was noticed by residents of the emirate.


The teams dealt with the fire and evacuated the site, and controlled the blaze without any injuries.

Cooling operations of the site continued, in preparation for handing it over to the concerned authorities to investigate the cause of the fire.

