Sharjah: Browse through comics, vinyl records from as early as 1930s at this SIBF stall

Visitors to the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will be able to browse through and buy old books, newspapers, comics and vinyl records at the Arab archive for heritage foundation’s stall this year. From dictionaries written in the 1930s to newspapers and magazine from the1950s and 60s, the foundation has material from all over the Arab world.

For Mohamed Al Sadig, who spearheads the foundation, his work is not just about selling collectibles. “This profession is incredibly significant and requires a deep passion for culture,” he said. “It is not just about selling books; it’s about connecting people with their heritage. I believe that every piece of old paper or publication has its own unique value and story to tell.”

From comics of Majid to issues of Time magazine to newspapers on days of significant developments in the Arab world, the stall is a treasure trove for those wanting to take a trip down memory lane. Books are stacked on shelves and visitors are welcome to browse through them or buy them.

Now in his 60s, Mohamed’s mission is to "preserve the cultural memory of the Arab region" by collecting old books, magazines, newspapers, and photographs that reflect the rich history of the region. Although the foundation itself was established in 2018, its work began several decades ago. “My family's involvement in this field spans over 120 years,” he said. “My grandfather laid the groundwork, and we have established a reputation for our cultural contributions in Egypt. We have always been booksellers, a profession steeped in tradition, where we gather sophisticated materials like literature, history, philosophy, and rare scientific editions. I want to continue that legacy.”

Mohamed collects the material needed for the foundation through active searches and donations from individuals who wish to preserve their family legacies. “Our family name has become known for safeguarding heritage, and I take pride in restoring damaged items, ensuring they last for future generations,” he said. “So a lot of people personally come and donate things they want to be preserved to me. I am grateful for that trust.”

He specifically seeks out "the first issues of magazines" because they hold particular value for collectors. “These editions often mark the beginning of important cultural conversations and milestones in our history,” he said.

He said he works hard to ensure that damaged items and restored. “For instance, I "repair torn pages, bind books, and use protective materials like cellophane to ensure their longevity,” he said. “My goal is to keep these treasures in excellent condition for future generations.