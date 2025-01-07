Sharjah-bound Syrian flight with 145 passengers departs as Damascus airport reopens

A Syrian Arab Airlines flight took off from Damascus airport after it reopened on Tuesday and is on its way to Sharjah airport, Syrian state news agency said.

The plane has 145 Syrian passengers on board.

Commercial trips at Damascus airport were halted following last month's ousting of president Bashar Al Assad.

Earlier, an employee told AFP that Syrian Airlines will resume flights from Damascus to Dubai, in the UAE, starting on Tuesday.

International aid planes and foreign diplomatic delegations have already been landing in Syria. Domestic flights have also resumed.