Sharjah: 16 inmates convert to Islam in first 9 months of 2024

The leader said that the awards are 'a seed that we plant today for the future'
Sixteen inmates have converted to Islam during the first nine months of 2024, Sharjah Police revealed.
The inmates are in the Punitive and Correctional Institution of the Sharjah Police General Command, and converted in cooperation with the Call and Guidance Centre in Dubai, according to a post on Facebook by authorities.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The inmates explained that they embraced Islam after deeper knowledge of the religion's values that call for love, mercy and tolerance.
They also stressed the positive treatment they experienced from the officials. Religious lectures given by specialised imams contributed to enhancing their understanding of Islam's teachings, the inmates expressed.
The main goal of the institution is to "reintegrate inmates into society in a positive way after the end of their sentences," said Colonel Abdullah Rashid Alai Al Naqbi, Acting Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution.
He added that this approach helps them regain normal lives, contributes in correcting their behaviour, and reducing recidivism rates. The institution also seeks to rehabilitate inmates psychologically and socially, regardless of their religions or beliefs, Colonel Abdullah added.
ALSO READ:
The leader said that the awards are 'a seed that we plant today for the future'
Whether you purchased your phone in store or online, here is a guide to getting your money back
The highly anticipated 321 Festival, which features live entertainment, will take place at two locations from December 6-8
Residents have been urged to contact the authority via other platforms
Law enforcement and crisis management representatives gathered in Abu Dhabi to participate in the first regional and global virtual training exercise
The study showed how 8 out of 10 residents reported receiving a 'very caring experience' from the country's healthcare system
This edition celebrates the Kingdom of Morocco as the guest of honour
Every ticket bought this month also secures a spot in the grand draw on November 3