UAE: 1 killed, another injured in desert crash

Sharjah Police has urged residents to treat safety as a shared responsibility

Web Desk
Published: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 4:46 PM

Last updated: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 4:47 PM

Last evening, a person of Asian nationality was killed, while another was injured while they were "climbing sand dunes" in Sharjah, local police have said.

In this regard, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said: “Many members of the public go to desert areas during the holidays to enjoy the rainy weather, and among them are young people who enjoy riding sand hills, who engage in wrong practices in these areas, which leads to... This leads to many accidents and puts their lives and the lives of others at risk."

He added that families often go there during the winters with their four-wheel drives or motorcycles to enjoy the weather. However, he noted that safety is a shared responsibility and everyone must adhere to the security regulations.

