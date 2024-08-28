'Shaping nation's progress': UAE President wishes female citizens on Emirati Women's Day

The investment will cover entire digital energy value chain such as clean energy, artificial intelligence, and other compute cluster applications
The UAE President wished Emirati women across the country on the special occasion of Emirati Women's Day on Wednesday.
The day, celebrating the female citizens of the country and their contributions to society, is marked every year on August 28.
Taking to X, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent his wishes to Emirati women.
"Throughout the UAE’s development journey, women have provided an inspiring model of taking responsibility and working sincerely for their families and communities," the Ruler posted.
"On Emirati Women’s Day, we express our pride in Emirati women who work with dedication, integrity and efficiency, hand in hand with men in all national work positions to achieve the UAE’s development ambitions and continuous progress."
"The UAE’s journey of development would not have been possible without the tireless dedication of determined and inspirational women. On Emirati Women's Day, we honour the women of the UAE for their role in shaping our nation's ongoing progress," he added.
Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union (GWU), also underscored the unwavering support and appreciation Emirati women have received from the wise leadership since the establishment of the UAE.
Al Suwaidi extended her gratitude and thanks to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). Sheikha Fatima, Al Suwaidi said, has been a steadfast supporter of Emirati women, playing a fundamental and effective role in empowering and enhancing the role of women in society.
Al Suwaidi emphasised that Sheikha Fatima has emerged as a global model for supporting and empowering women, inspiring them to seize opportunities, harness their potential, and actively contribute to the progress and well-being of their nation.
She noted that Emirati Women's Day celebrates the profound respect and admiration bestowed upon women in the UAE, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to building the nation's renaissance and driving its transformation into a global leader.
Al Suwaidi extended her greetings and appreciation to all Emirati women for their exceptional roles and pioneering contributions. Emirati women have consistently demonstrated their efficiency, excellence, and dedication in all endeavours, she noted.
With inputs from Wam
