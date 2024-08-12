'Shaping a better future': UAE President posts inspiring message for International Youth Day

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 10:31 AM Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM

President Sheikh Mohamed posted an inspiring message for the youth for International Youth Day, expressing trust in them to create a better tomorrow.

In a social media post, Sheikh Mohamed said: "On International Youth Day, we celebrate the important role of youth in shaping a better future for our nation and world."

The President also added, "through their ambition and determination, youth are essential in accelerating progress towards a more sustainable and prosperous future for all, and the UAE is committed to investing in youth and empowering them to transform our nation’s growth."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai also extended his greetings to the youth.

Sheikh Mohammed took to X, saying: "Youth are the nation's bet...the fuel of the future...the locomotive of true development...With their efforts, nations rise, buildings flourish, and human life advances."

The Ruler also added, "we are proud of them and we hand over the banner to them."