Setting up tent in UAE desert for 5 months: Winter camping season begins

Every year - from October to April - Emirati families flock to temporary winter camps, eager to embrace nature and the slower pace of life.

The cool desert air and seasonal winter camps create an ideal family gathering setting where food and conversations flow late into the night. While in the desert, families also celebrate special occasions like UAE National Day and New Year's. These camps also serve as a welcoming shelter for those spending the entire weekend in the desert, offering a cosy place to sleep under the stars.

Dubai's Al Aweer and Ras Al Khaimah's Almazrae designated camping areas already welcomed families and individuals. These camps offer a secure and well-equipped environment, providing a much-needed escape from city life.

Campsite details

The typical size of rental camps is 20 metres by 20 meters (400 square metres) for single camps and 20 metres by 40 metres (800 square metres) for double camps.

Safety and comfort are top priorities in these camping areas, with designated front-row spots for people of determination and seniors. Special spaces are also allocated for store owners to offer goods and services to campers.

Applicants can customise their camping areas by setting up temporary fences and arranging the space to suit their preferences, as long as the setup is intended for family use.

Although registration is restricted to citizens of the same emirate, people from across the UAE come together at these camps, joining friends and family who have rented the space and forming lively, tight-knit communities. This system ensures that each camp remains reserved for residents while fostering connections among people from different Emirates.

Unwind and escape the stress

Adel Salem Al Blooshi, a 33-year-old from Sharjah, has already settled at his winter camp away from home. He has an annual winter tradition of gathering with about 40 friends in Al Awir. They share the cost of renting a camp for the entire season. "We share the rent of Dh2,300 for three months and the Dh2,500 insurance fee, which is refundable. Then we extend for another three months," he explained.

From November to April, Al Blooshi and his friends make the most of their winter escape. "We go there every day to be with friends, and on weekends, we stay up late," he told Khaleej Times.

Blooshi said these winter camps are great spots for friends and families to enjoy fun activities together. People often split into teams to play cards or sports, while others relax and watch TV. "Some of us cook at the camp to showcase our culinary skills," Al Blooshi added. "It’s a vibrant, lively atmosphere where we can unwind and escape the stresses of everyday life."

Government departments camps

Several camps have been designated for Dubai government departments, allowing them to set up temporary winter camps for their employees. These camps provide a space for relaxation and team-building, enhancing the overall experience for those involved.

Maitha Ali, 35, from Dubai, books her winter camp yearly through her brother, who works at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). "We put our names on the camp reservation list with the desired date," she explained. "The camp is fully equipped and prepared for outings and also has a glass tent in case it rains."

Last year, Maitha booked the camp for 'Hag Al Laila' to celebrate with her family. 'Hag Al Laila' is a time-honoured Emirati tradition where children go from house to house cheerfully calling out 'Atoona Hag Al Laila', meaning 'For this night, give us sweets.'

They brought food and drinks, played games, held competitions, and shared barbecues with the occupants of the neighbouring tent. Maitha recalled, "We forgot to bring salt, so we borrowed from a nearby camp. Everyone at the camp is helpful and cooperative."

Reem Abdullah Hussein, based in Sharjah, shares a camp with her family from Dubai, who reserve a spot every year and gather there each weekend. Each family member contributes to the camp’s expenses.

Talking about the camp vibe, Reem said, "There's a lively hum of bikes and delicious barbecue aromas filling the air. Everyone at camp lends a hand to one another. Children interact and play with kids from other camps while the men offer bike rides around the area, fostering a sense of community." Almazrae camps Hassan Al-Shehhi from Ras Al Khaimah shared his thoughts on this trend: "The idea revolves around the camp itself. We are a close-knit group of young people who meet almost weekly in Ras Al Khaimah or other Emirates. However, during the winter, we all gather in one place—the desert. People bring their caravan or tent if they prefer to stay in it." Al-Shehhi emphasised the benefits of these gatherings, "We dedicate specific days of the week for each person to spend time with their family and relax at the camp. Honestly, it's a great way to avoid traffic and crowded areas. We have people who cook something new daily; sometimes, we try things for the first time, and they turn out well." According to Hassan, the camping areas in Ras Al Khaimah has been evolving over the years. Initially, the first two years for them lacked permits and organisation. However, recent changes in local regulations have brought structure to the activity. "Now, the municipality has done everything legally to protect us as tenants," Al-Shahi noted. "They've even provided us with cleaning staff once daily and basic services like trash bins at each campsite." The growing demand for winter camping is clear, and Hasan hopes this trend will extend beyond the cooler months to become a year-round activity. He explained that last year's land rental fee included insurance, and this year, priority is given to returning renters, with the cost set at just Dh3,000. The total cost of camping can be around Dh15,000 or less, particularly for those who bring their equipment, allowing friends to share expenses. The official camping period lasts five months, with the possibility of an extension. However, many opt not to extend into the summer, when desert temperatures can become unbearably high.