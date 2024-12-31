Setting New Year's resolutions? UAE experts recommend small steps for lasting results

'When smaller, realistic goals are set, there is a chance to succeed—and success, no matter how small, fuels motivation to keep going,' said one expert
As the New Year approaches, many people are setting ambitious resolutions, such as quitting bad habits overnight, adopting perfect routines, or achieving major life goals in just a few months. But these big resolutions often lead to disappointment, leaving people feeling frustrated and demotivated. Dubai-based experts are now advocating for a different approach: starting small and focusing on achievable goals.
Bruna Moubarak, social counsellor at Medcare Camali Clinic, emphasised that this approach benefits both mental health and emotional resilience. “Small, achievable goals improve mental well-being by fostering a sense of accomplishment and control,” she explained. “When we achieve them, it activates the brain’s reward system, boosting confidence and motivation. This consistency helps regulate the nervous system, reduce feelings of overwhelm, and build resilience over time.”
Anne Jackson, founder of One Life Coaching, agreed that breaking down goals into smaller, actionable steps makes success more attainable. “Trying to tackle too much at once is overwhelming,” Jackson said. “When smaller, realistic goals are set, there is a chance to succeed—and success, no matter how small, fuels motivation to keep going.”
Examples of small, achievable goals might include:
“Even minor accomplishments can boost self-confidence, reinforce a sense of capability, and motivate further progress,” Moubarak said. “These small wins contribute to emotional regulation and overall mental well-being.”
Jackson highlighted how small goals can build momentum. “It’s like climbing a staircase—each small step gets you closer to the top. When we focus on one step at a time, the journey feels manageable and far less intimidating,” she said.
However, despite best intentions, setbacks are inevitable. Missing a goal doesn’t have to lead to feelings of failure. Experts suggest reframing these moments as opportunities for growth. “Failure is not the opposite of success; it’s part of the process,” said Moubarak. “When you miss a goal, reflect on what went wrong and what adjustments you can made. Practice self-compassion; remind yourself that setbacks are normal and don’t define your ability to succeed.”
Jackson emphasised the importance of resilience. “Missing a goal doesn’t mean you’re not capable; it simply means you’re learning. Adopting a growth mindset—where you view challenges as lessons—makes it easier to bounce back and stay motivated.”
Techniques like mindfulness and grounding exercises can also help individuals cope with the emotional toll of unmet expectations. “Mindfulness helps you stay present and avoid ruminating on the past,” Moubarak explained. “It’s a tool to help you reset and refocus on what truly matters.”
Both Moubarak and Jackson recommended using the SMART framework for goal-setting:
“Start with micro-goals that feel manageable,” advised Moubarak. “For example, if your resolution is to exercise more, begin with a 10-minute daily walk instead of committing to an hour-long gym session. Gradual progress prevents burnout and builds confidence.”
Jackson highlighted the importance of flexibility. “Life is unpredictable, so allow room for adjustments. Goals should be a guide, not a source of stress. Revisit and revise them as needed to stay on track without overwhelming yourself.”
Incorporating mindfulness and gratitude into your routine can enhance the effectiveness of resolutions. “Mindfulness helps individuals stay connected to their intentions, fostering clarity and commitment,” said Moubarak. “It also reduces anxiety, making it easier to focus on your goals without feeling overwhelmed.”
Gratitude plays an equally important role. “When we practice gratitude, we shift our focus from what we lack to what we’ve achieved,” Jackson explained. “This positive mindset fuels motivation and encourages us to keep striving for more.” Jackson added that simple practices, such as journaling about daily achievements or pausing to reflect on what you’re grateful for, can have a profound impact on your journey toward self-improvement.
Ultimately, small, consistent efforts lay the foundation for lasting change and improved mental well-being. “Healthy habits created through small goals build resilience and restore a sense of control,” said Moubarak. “This sense of control is especially crucial in today’s fast-paced world, where stress and uncertainty are common.”
Jackson added, “When we celebrate small wins, we not only make progress but also develop a habit of acknowledging our efforts. This habit builds confidence and reinforces the belief that we can achieve our goals, one step at a time.”
As we step into the New Year, the message is clear: the key to success lies in simplicity. Start small, stay consistent, and celebrate each step forward—because even the tiniest progress can lead to significant transformations.
