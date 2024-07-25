E-Paper

Saves money, helps environment: Why UAE residents are choosing carpooling

The initiative is gaining popularity at a time when fuel prices have soared 17 fils a litre in the first seven months of the year

by

Ashwani Kumar
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, in partnership with a carpooling application service provider, launched a carpooling solution for its caregivers
Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 6:37 PM

Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 9:44 PM

In the Year of Sustainability, an increasing number of UAE residents are prioritising carpooling for its multiple benefits — it reduces air pollution, carbon footprints and traffic congestion, cuts fuel costs and consumption, and also limits the demand for parking spaces.

Most of the residents that Khaleej Times spoke to prefer commuting to work with others, and, at times, it was also a sustainable urban mobility strategy introduced by the employer.


This year, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD), in partnership with a carpooling application service provider, launched an innovative carpooling solution for its caregivers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Based on a survey response from more than 500 caregivers, the simulation results predicted significant environmental and economic benefits, including a reduction of 123,124 kg of carbon emissions and savings of 615,620 km in driving distance.

Sara Alameri, director of environment health and safety at CCAD, termed carpooling a “forward-thinking solution” to the twin challenges of climate change and urban congestion.

“By embracing initiatives like carpooling, we not only reduce our carbon footprint and alleviate traffic congestion but foster a sense of community and shared responsibility. This commitment to sustainability paves the way for a healthier, more resilient future, ensuring that our actions today protect and enhance the well-being of generations to come,” Alameri noted.

Reliance on fossil fuels

Carpooling has emerged as a creative solution and a simple yet effective strategy to promote energy efficiency. The novel initiative is gaining popularity at a time when fuel prices have soared 17 fils a litre in the first seven months – another reason for residents to look for ways to save money and also conserve non-renewable energy sources.

Residents who have been shuttling between Abu Dhabi and Dubai have been shelling money in the range of Dh2,000 to Dh2,500 on petrol, and opting for carpooling results in a 50-per cent savings on bills.

Hareesh Natarajan, an Abu Dhabi resident, has been opting for car-sharing practices for some time, but it has become a regular exercise only five months ago when he started commuting to Dubai.

Krishna and Hareesh Natarajan
Krishna and Hareesh Natarajan

“Recently, I joined a company in Dubai. I have a colleague, Krishna, who lives in Abu Dhabi. So, both of us travel together. Carpooling gives you peace of mind as you don’t have to drive daily such long distances. In the past, I had a colleague who would tag along with me as he couldn’t drive because of back pain. So, there are multiple benefits to carpooling,” said Hareesh, an IT manager at Medad Holding in Dubai.

Sharjah to Abu Dhabi via Dubai

For Sharjah resident Afnan Smadi, eco-friendly initiatives like carpooling have been a smart practice since her time at a public sector job and something she continued as she moved to Burjeel Holdings.

“The UAE is a pioneer in embracing sustainable practices. We as a family always try to reduce single-occupancy trips and make travel plans accordingly,” said Afnan, a Jordanian expat.

Afnan Smadi with her three Dubai-based colleagues Kafeel Abdul Azeem, M Unnikrishnan and Salmanul Farisy
Afnan Smadi with her three Dubai-based colleagues Kafeel Abdul Azeem, M Unnikrishnan and Salmanul Farisy

With routine meetings in Abu Dhabi, Afnan with her three Dubai-based colleagues Kafeel Abdul Azeem, M Unnikrishnan and Salmanul Farisy, travel in a single car.

“I have been residing in Sharjah, and our corporate head office is in Abu Dhabi. We travel to Abu Dhabi at least three times a week. Sometimes, I drive to Dubai and take my colleagues along as we head to Abu Dhabi for a meeting, or park my car in Dubai and travel in a colleague’s car,” Afnan underlined.

Nabeel Mamoun Taha
Nabeel Mamoun Taha

Nabeel Mamoun Taha, a 28-year-old Sudanese expat residing in the suburbs of Abu Dhabi, has been benefiting from the car lift service.

“I travel daily from Shabiya to a hospital in Shakhbout City, where I work as a sonologist. I am a beneficiary of carpooling by my friends, who all are travelling to the same location. Car lift has helped me save time and money, and it’s good for the environment,” said Nabeel.

Ashwani Kumar

