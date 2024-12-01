Saudi Crown Prince arrives in UAE on private visit

Photo: File

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, arrived in UAE on a private visit, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Saudi Crown Prince is visiting the Emirates after 3 years. In 2021, he arrived in Abu Dhabi on a two-day state visit where he was received by Sheikh Mohamed, the then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this year, the Saudi Crown Prince extended an invitation to President Sheikh Mohamed to attend the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh. The two countries have long shared "deep bonds of friendship", which the UAE President recently emphasised on the occasion of Saudi National Day.