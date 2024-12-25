Road closures, parking, fireworks: New Year's Eve in Dubai; all you need to know

More than 200 ambulances and 1,800 medical staff will be on standby to address any emergencies during the major event
As Dubai gears up for one of the biggest New Year's Eve celebrations across the globe, authorities have been implementing various security measures to ensure all visitors have an enjoyable experience.
The city will have more than 10,000 security personnel deployed to secure the mega-event as several fireworks shows are set to light up the skies for the first few minutes of 2025.
Aside from that, more than 200 ambulances and 1,800 medical staff will be on standby to address any emergencies, supported by 10 hospitals ready for urgent care.
Here's a guide to all you need to know for the celebrations:
To ensure that there is adequate parking for people coming to watch the New Year's Eve firework shows, the RTA has arranged approximately 20,000 additional parking spaces at Dubai Mall, Zabeel, and Emaar Boulevard.
For those who prefer to drive instead of using public transport, alternative parking spaces will also be provided at Al Wasl Club (500 spaces) and Al Jaffiliya (400 spaces), the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) parking lots. With shuttle buses running from 3pm to transport guests to the main celebration areas.
To enhance the experience for all attendees, the committee has arranged dedicated viewing areas for workers, featuring large screens and meal services to ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration. Special areas have also been designated for families and separate zones for bachelors.
Significant road closures will begin at 4 PM on December 31, affecting major routes including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and Burj Khalifa Street. Guests are strongly advised to arrive at the venue before 4 PM to avoid delays.
Among the roads that will be closed are:
Visitors are advised to use Metro stations where parking is available, such as Centrepoint, Etisalat e&, and Jebel Ali stations. The Dubai Water Canal Footbridge and elevators will close at 4pm.
The Metro and Tram will operate for over 43 continuous hours, but note that the Dubai Mall Metro Station will close at 5pm. To ensure smooth access, guests must arrive before this time.
For Dubai Metro, operating hours will be from 5am on December 31 until the end of January 1.
Meanwhile, Dubai Tram will operate from 6am on December 31 until 1am on January 2.
Fireworks will light up the first few minutes of the New Year 2025 from a total of 36 locations across Dubai. Among the primary celebration venues are:
- Burj Park: Burj Khalifa will come alive with a grand display as the sky over Downtown Dubai glows with fireworks.
- Global Village: A seven-celebration countdown will take place on December 31, starting at 8 PM and ending at 1 AM.
- Dubai Festival City Mall: Fireworks alongside a special performance by Egyptian singer Mahmoud El Esseily.
Here’s a full list of places where you can ring in the New Year with stunning firework displays:
