Revealed: Where to apply for UAE visa amnesty; who is not eligible; fine exemptions

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 3:22 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 5:04 PM

The two-month UAE visa amnesty programme that will start on Sunday, September 1, is a golden opportunity for those who are staying illegally in the UAE to either regularise their residency status or leave the country without paying fines.

The Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) said on Wednesday there would be no overstay fine nor exit fee to be collected. Those who would opt to leave the country will not get an entry ban and they can return to the UAE any time with the right visa.

The amnesty programme covers all types of visas, including tourist and expired residency visas. Those who were born with no documents can also avail of the amnesty and rectify their status. Those who ran away or absconded from their sponsors can also apply. However, those who entered the country illegally, are not eligible to apply for the amnesty.

The UAE said the amnesty programme promotes “respect for the law, tolerance, compassion and social cohesion”. It provides an opportunity for visa and residency violators to correct their status through flexible and easy procedures. It also enables them to obtain their rights and exit safely or live and work in the country, in accordance with the law.

Here are more details and everything you need to know about the UAE visa amnesty programme:

How long is the amnesty programme?

The amnesty programme will run for two months beginning on September 1.

Who can apply for amnesty?

Any visa (including tourist and visit) or residency violators. Those with expired UAE residency visa can apply and those who ran away or absconded from their sponsors can also apply.

Any foreigner born in the UAE whose guardian or parent has not registered his/ her residency within four months from the date of birth, can also apply for the amnesty.

Will those who entered the UAE illegally be given amnesty?

No. The ICP said the applicable UAE laws will be applied to them.

Who else can not apply for amnesty?

Residency and visa violators after September 1, 2024 are not allowed to apply for amnesty. Those with deportation cases in the UAE or any GCC country can not also apply for amnesty, as well as those who will get an absconding case after September 1.

Will there be an entry ban for those who avail of amnesty?

None. Any violator is allowed to leave the UAE after settling their status without any administrative restrictions preventing their return to the country, meaning there will be no ban stamp on the passport. They can re-enter the UAE on valid visas.