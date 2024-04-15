Remote learning at all Dubai schools: Delayed start, extra breaks for many students

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 9:12 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 9:26 PM

Private schools in Dubai will commence a little later during online classes on Tuesday, with few institutions permitting students to take additional breaks after each of their classes on that day.

Headteachers clarified that this flexibility is being granted because students may need some time to log in to their online classes.

This comes after inclement weather predictions prompted institutions to switch to remote learning on April 16 with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) tweeting that following the announcement by Dubai’s Crown Prince, all of the emirate’s private schools, nurseries and universities will offer distance learning on Tuesday.

However, public schools across the UAE will be conducting mandatory remote learning on Tuesday, April 16, and Wednesday, April 17.

Punctual login times

Meanwhile, headteachers have been organising late evening meetings with their staff preparing for seamless distance learning.

Institutions have been issuing circulars to parents stating that student attendance is important and emphasising the importance of punctual login times.

Principal, Amity School Dubai, Sangita Chima said, “All the staff members met this (Monday) evening. Students from pre-KG to Grade 11 will be doing distance learning on Tuesday. Teachers have been instructed on how to take attendance. Clear guidelines have been set for the day’s activities. We will start at 9am tomorrow instead of the usual 7.30 am and will end a little early which is at 1.30pm.”

Chima explained after every learning activity students will get a 15-minute break.

“This 15-minute break after each period will allow children to go and eat something or go to the washroom if needed. We have some new joiners too. So, on Monday evening we made sure with our IT support teams that MS Team IDs are generated for the new students or their parents (for younger pupils),” she added.

Jon Bramley, Vice-President, Communications, said, “In light of the anticipated adverse weather conditions forecast across much of the UAE tomorrow (Tuesday, 16 April) and in line with advice from the relevant authorities, all GEMS Education schools will switch to remote learning for the day.”

He explained schools regulated by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) will continue with remote learning on Wednesday, “in accordance with that regulator’s guidance”.

Student safety is paramount

Educators reiterated that student safety is imperative as unstable weather conditions will prevail throughout the day.

Bramley added, “As ever, our priority is the safety of our entire school community, and moving to remote learning is the most responsible course of action given these exceptional circumstances.”

Principal and Director, DPS Dubai, Rashmi Nandkeolyar said, “Student safety is of paramount importance to us. Students should join their class MS teams according to the class timetable.”

Principals highlighted as a result of the challenges posed by Covid-19 and prior weather alerts, educational institutions have become proficient in facilitating online classes.

Deepika Thaper Singh, CEO, Principal said, “We are well prepared for conducting remote classes tomorrow due to the inclement weather conditions. Our parents have been already informed about online learning in their respective class groups. Our teachers are ready as always to support and impart teaching to our students at any adversity.”

