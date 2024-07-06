Remember this? UAE today, nearly 20 years ago when sand, dust blanketed nation

It is an elegant wedding model that considers the needs of the younger generation but remains true to Emirati values that call for moderation and humility
This day, almost two decades ago, most parts of the country were covered by a sandstorm for two days that reduced visibility and affected road traffic, but fortunately did not interrupt normal flight operations at the airports.
The sandstorm, which began after 1pm on July 6, 2005, was brought by windy conditions that prevailed throughout the day. Dubai, Sharjah, the Northern Emirates, and some parts of Abu Dhabi were blanketed in dust. Motorists had to endure bad road conditions due to poor visibility and strong winds with gusts exceeding 20 knots or 37km/hr.
The strong winds also resulted in rough seas, with swells reaching more than 8 feet offshore and 4 feet onshore, compelling the weather office to issue a marine warning.
It was not yet the peak of summer and the maximum temperature at Sharjah International Airport came down to 36°C due to the sandstorm and strong winds.
The day's temperature, meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi was recorded at 39°C. The Capital was hit by a light dust-storm and the winds offered some relief to residents from the soaring heat.
The following day, July 7, 2005, was also hot and hazy.
Khaleej Times photographer Shakil Qaiser captured a photo showing fine dust covering Dubai sweeping across the main roads with strong gusts of wind buffeting vehicles.
Windy conditions that persisted throughout the day disrupted outdoor activities. The marine warning issued a day before was still enforced as strong winds brought swells of more than five feet.
Although road traffic was hampered, flight operations at Dubai International Airport continued uninterrupted, as visibility was well above the required 1,000 metres for normal flight operations.
The dust storm cleared overnight and weather conditions returned to regular hot and hazy conditions over the following days.
