Reckless driving kills: New UAE campaign reveals why some motorists break rules

With reckless driving still claiming lives in horrific accidents despite repeated warnings, Abu Dhabi authorities on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign to help prevent such tragedies.

The Abu Dhabi Centre for Legal and Community Awareness (Masouliya) has rolled out the drive called 'Your Safety on the Road is Your Responsibility', seeking to educate the public about the dangers of irresponsible driving — and why some motorists seem to have no regard about public safety.

Masouliya highlighted some of the key reasons behind reckless driving:

An urge to show off

Psychological pressure

Boredom

Lack of awareness of risks

Reckless driving come in different forms, from speeding and swerving to deliberately breaking traffic rules. All such serious violations can cost people's lives.

Earlier this year, a 24-year-old newlywed bride died in a car accident caused by a reckless driver on Emirates Road in Sharjah.

Just three weeks after her wedding, Reem Ibrahim suffered critical injuries, including extensive brain damage, leading to her death on August 31. Her family, devastated by the loss, highlighted the need for greater awareness of reckless driving, with her uncle saying: "Reem is neither the first nor the last casualty of reckless driving."

The tragic event serves as a poignant reminder of the campaign's mission to prevent further loss of life on the roads. The awareness drive will run until the end of January 2025 as part of directives from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

Jail time, hefty fines

Masouliya's campaign also seeks to inform the public about the stringent legal penalties associated with reckless driving.