Ramadan 2024: Dubai Police distribute over 71,000 iftar meals in first week

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 3:05 PM

Dubai Police distributed a total of 71,850 fast-breaking or iftar meals to car drivers, before the Maghrib call, in the first week of Ramadan as part of the “Ramadan Without Accidents” initiative. In order to reduce accidents before breakfast, the authorities chose intersections with high traffic density to distribute the iftar.

The initiative aims to reduce the number of traffic accidents before iftar time, which is caused by certain drivers rushing home and engaging in potentially dangerous driving behaviors.

Traffic officers and volunteers distributed meals at high-traffic intersections, reaching approximately 71,850 individuals in the first week alone, distributing 10,000 meals daily on an average.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, announced this effort in collaboration with various organisations, including the Department of Traffic Awareness, the General Department for Human Rights, Al Khawaneej Police Station, the Emirates Red Crescent, Dubai Charity Association, Dubai Customs, Dubai Digital Authority, Med7 Pharmacy, Life Pharmacy, and Talabat.

