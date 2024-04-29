RAK: Want to give your car plate a new look? Here's where you can update it

Spot gold was slightly down at $2,335.13 per gram on Monday
Motorists in Ras Al Khaimah can now avail the service of giving their vehicle plates a fresh feel.
In a post on their official Instagram handle, Ras Al Khaimah police stated that vehicle-owners of the emirate could "replace their panel with a new look."
This service enables vehicle owners to update their plates with a "new design".
To do this, applicants can visit the ENOC Technical Inspection Station. They must bring their old plates along with them.
