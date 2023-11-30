RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of 52nd UAE Union Day

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 1:38 PM

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 442 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Ras Al Khaimah, ahead of the UAE's 52nd Union Day.

The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.

The gesture is part of Sheikh Saud's keenness to promote forgiveness and tolerance, allow prisoners to start a new life and bring joy to their families. The move allows prisoners to return to their families and reintegrate positively into society.

Rulers in five other emirates also announced similar pardons. Dubai Ruler ordered the release of 1,249 inmates in correctional and penal institutions. At the same time, Fujairah Ruler ordered the release of 113 inmates.

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has ordered the release of 475 inmates from Punitive and Correctional Institution. Ajman Ruler granted 143 prisoners pardons.

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ordered the release of 1,018 inmates who meet the conditions for amnesty on Wednesday.

