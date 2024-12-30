RAK aircraft crash victim helped UAE students looking to study abroad, fought for fair pay

Dr Sulaymaan Al Majid. Photo: Supplied

Dr Sulaymaan Al Majid, an advocate for pay restoration for resident doctors in the UK, was laid to rest at Al Ghusais Graveyard on Sunday evening. The 26-year-old clinical fellow at the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust tragically lost his life in a small aircraft crash off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah last Thursday.

Sulaymaan, the eldest of three brothers, had returned to the UAE, where he was born and raised, to spend the holidays with his family.

Family and friends highlighted Sulaymaan’s pivotal role in advocating fairness in the medical profession. As honorary secretary and later co-chair of the Northern Resident Doctors Committee of the British Medical Association (BMA), he spearheaded efforts to secure fair pay and redefine "junior doctors" as "resident doctors".

In a reflective LinkedIn post in October, he wrote: "From the early sparks of rallying momentum around pay restoration to the long, hard-fought battle that led to our recent pay deal, we stood united. I'm incredibly proud of what we accomplished, not just in securing a deal but in reminding everyone of the value of our profession and the importance of fair remuneration for the dedication we bring to healthcare whilst changing the terminology from 'junior' to 'resident."

Sulaymaan’s leadership extended beyond negotiations. He represented resident doctors on regional and national platforms in the UK, organised picket lines, and contributed to landmark discussions at the annual general meeting and National Resident Doctors Conference of the BMA.

Arshad Khan, managing director and co-founder of Tektronix Technologies and a business partner of Sulaymaan’s father, Majid Mukarram, spoke of his admiration: "I met him two days before the accident at our office. He was very ambitious, trying to help people from the UAE study abroad by building an online platform to guide them through preparations and challenges.

"Being a practising doctor, he took on the responsibility to bring tech and innovation to the segment and help the community. He has helped a lot of people, and his father was very proud of his achievements."

Sulaymaan was also committed to education. As Teaching Lead at the North East Foundation Trainees Surgical Society, he guided aspiring surgeons, reflecting his dedication to nurturing the next generation of medical professionals.

The fatal accident occurred during a sightseeing flight Sulaymaan had hired from Jazirah Aviation Club. The crash, which took place shortly after takeoff near the Cove Rotana Hotel, also claimed the life of the 26-year-old Pakistani female pilot. Sulaymaan's family, who had gathered at the aviation club to watch the flight, was devastated. His father, Majid Mukarram, shared, "We were looking forward to the New Year as a family, making plans to celebrate together. Instead, our lives have been shattered. Sulaymaan was the light of our lives, and we don't know how to move forward without him." A graduate of Dubai Scholars School, Sulaymaan was remembered as a bright and ambitious individual who worked tirelessly to make a positive impact. His younger brother, who was scheduled to take the next flight that day, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, requesting privacy for the grieving family.