Rains, thunderstorm, hail: Abu Dhabi issues weather forecast for next 5 days

At least 46 people were killed in a mudslide and flash floods in Mai Mahiu town in central Kenya
Rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail is expected in the UAE capital until May 5, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Tuesday.
According to forecasts from the Met Department, the inclement weather is expected to begin from the west by Wednesday night, extending over most areas of the country on Thursday, and centred over western, coastal, and some eastern regions. Temperatures are also expected to decrease significantly.
Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with the relevant entities in emirate, reaffirmed its preparedness to respond to the adverse weather conditions, ensuring the safety of community members and safeguarding lives and properties.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Tuesday said that the upcoming weather condition will be less severe from the previous one.
Rainfall of different intensities with thunder and lightning, with fresh to strong and dusty winds at times, is expected until in exposed areas until Thursday, May 2.
Rainfall of different intensities with thunder and lightning, with small-sized hail at times, as well as periodic fresh to strong and dusty winds which will reduce visibility, will prevail until Thursday, May 2. There will be moderate to heavy rainfall in the southern areas from Friday, May 3, until Sunday, May 5.
Rainfall of different intensities with thunder and lightning, with small-sized hail at times, as well as periodic fresh to strong and dusty winds which will reduce visibility, will pre ail until Thursday, May 2. There will be moderate to heavy rainfall in the southern areas from Friday, May 3, until until Sunday, May 5.
ALSO READ:
At least 46 people were killed in a mudslide and flash floods in Mai Mahiu town in central Kenya
This was in comparison to about Dh541.4 billion in February 2023, an increase equivalent to Dh111.3 billion within 12 months
The emirate is home to 68,500 millionaires with at least $1 million in liquid assets and 206 centi-millionaires
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
The mercury is set to rise to 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai
Dubai doesn't shy away from ambitious, futuristic development master plans
The National Centre of Meteorology has issued an advisory, forecasting heavy rains and unstable weather conditions in the country
Kanat Al Thuraya, as the season is called, is expected to last till June 7