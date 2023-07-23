Rains lash parts of UAE amid soaring temperatures in country

Eastern parts of the region experienced rain, said to last until 8.30pm

By Web Desk Published: Sun 23 Jul 2023, 5:14 PM

Heavy rains were reported in Al Ain's Industrial area on Sunday late afternoon, by the Storm Centre.

In a video shared by Storm Centre on Twitter, rain can be seen lashing cars parked near a warehouse, with winds heard blowing in the background.

In a tweet put out by the centre, the rains were described as 'goodness' and 'mercy', as they come unexpectedly amid rising temperatures across the country.

Earlier during the afternoon, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had reported light rains in eastern parts of the UAE, from 3.30pm until 8.30pm.

"A chance of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall and fresh winds with a speed of 40 km/hr over some Eastern areas from 3.30 until 8.30pm Sunday 23/07/2023," tweeted the NMC.

Abu Dhabi police put out an alert calling on drivers to be careful due of the rain, and to adhere to the changing speed shown on electronic signs.

Highest temperature in the UAE was recorded at 49.1 °C in Hamim (Al Dhafra Region) at 3.30pm, and the lowest was recorded at 21.9 °C in Mebreh Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 3am, Local time.

Weather for tomorrow, Monday, has been forecasted by the NMC to be fair to partly cloudy, with dusty atmosphere at times. Clouds are said to appear over some eastern and western areas by afternoon. Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly and northwesterly winds are expected, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 - 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

