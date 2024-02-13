Rains in UAE: Mohammed bin Rashid Library to remain closed for second day

She is honoured for her work in ensuring easily accessible public healthcare
The Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai will remain closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday due to unstable weather in the city.
“The Mohammed bin Rashid Library will be closed on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, due to the current weather conditions. Events scheduled for Tuesday will also be postponed,” it said in a statement.
The Library was closed on Monday also.
Due to heavy rains that started on early Sunday morning, the UAE government declared work-from-home for the federal staff as well as public and private sector schools. The government also asked the private sector companies to allow staff to work from home due to weather conditions. This resulted in much less traffic on the roads on Monday and Tuesday.
Built in the shape of a rehl, the traditional wooden bookrest used to hold the Quran, the library building overlooks Dubai Creek. Its 7-story structure houses Dubai's most ambitious cultural initiative to date, establishing a lighthouse of knowledge, culture and creativity to grow a collection by acquiring millions of books from around the world.
The Library is comprised of 10 main library collections: The General Library, Young Adult Library, Children's Library, Information Centre, Map and Atlas Library, Media and Arts Library, Business Library, Emirates Library, Periodicals Library and a Special Collections Library.
“The Mohammed bin Rashid Library will reopen its doors and welcome you on Wednesday, February 14, 2024,” it said.
