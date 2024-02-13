Rains in Dubai: 1,000 vehicles damaged by unstable weather, police say

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024

About 1,000 vehicles were affected by adverse weather conditions that hit the UAE at the start of the week, authorities said on Tuesday.

The figure is based on the number of electronic certificates issued by Dubai Police.

Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters applied for an electronic ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate to prove facts and establish circumstances in incident reports to request claims from insurance companies.

Khalid Nasser Alrazooqi, director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, said “about 1,000 e-certificates were issued in less than 24 hours after the launch of the automated service” that allowed car owners to simply send a photo of the damaged vehicle.

The application for the certificate has long been available on the Dubai Police app and website, but motorists were required to bring their vehicles to the nearest police station for inspection to verify the cause of damage.

Alrazzouqi said: "Now, there’s no need to bring vehicles to the police station. Car owners simply have to visit the Dubai Police website, apply for the certificate package service, choose the 'To Whom It May Concern' service for natural disasters, attach photos of their damaged vehicle, and within only five minutes, they will receive the certificate electronically for a fee of Dh95.

“Customers can also get more information by calling 901,” he added.

