Qatar wins Asia Cup: UAE leaders congratulate Emir, nation's people after stunning victory over Jordan

Published: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 9:39 PM

Qatar has won back-to-back Asian Cup titles after beating Jordan 3-1 in the final on Saturday, February 10 at the match taking place in Doha's Lusail Stadium.

UAE leaders sent their congratulatory message to Qatar's leader, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the people of the country. They also applauded the Jordan's team for their efforts and performance.

UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took to X to congratulate Qatar for their stunning victory.

"Sincere congratulations to my brother, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Qatari people on Qatar's victory in the AFC Asian Cup in Doha and successful organisation of the tournament. I commend Jordan for an excellent performance and congratulate all participants for demonstrating the power of sport to build bridges of cooperation and friendship among countries and peoples."

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai also conveyed his congratulatory message on X.

"Congratulations to Qatar for winning the Asian Football Cup title... Qatar excelled once again in presenting the best version of the Asian Cup in terms of organization and large audience attendance... What is most beautiful is that the final brought together two Arab brothers and we won a shining star, the Jordanian team, and congratulations to Al-Nashama for this honourable performance throughout the tournament."

