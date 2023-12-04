Putin to visit UAE, Saudi Arabia this week, Russian news outlet says

Experience includes a custom-made police uniform, rides in luxury patrols, and visits to Dubai Police's various police stations and general departments
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the UAE and Saudi Arabia this week, Russian news outlet Shot reported on Monday, citing Putin's aide Yury Ushakov.
The reported visit comes after the Opec+ group of oil producers, which includes all three countries, agreed on last Thursday to voluntary output cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels a day.
The figure of 2.2 million bpd included an extension of existing Saudi and Russian voluntary cuts of 1.3 million bpd.
Shot quoted Ushakov as saying Putin would go first to UAE and then to Saudi Arabia, where negotiations would take place mainly with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.
"I hope that these will be very useful negotiations, which we consider extremely important," Ushakov said.
Putin has rarely travelled abroad in recent years, and mostly to states of the former Soviet Union. His last trip beyond those countries was to China in October.
ALSO READ:
Apart from cooperation in OPEC+, Putin is keen to cultivate the Gulf states as part of his drive to build global alliances with non-Western countries in order to demonstrate what he says is the failure of the United States and its allies to isolate Russia with sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
Experience includes a custom-made police uniform, rides in luxury patrols, and visits to Dubai Police's various police stations and general departments
Residents came together to raise money for The Little Wings Foundation that works extensively with children from Palestine
'It is a matter of pride for us,' said Sumaiya, representing her school managed by Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust
The group landed in Abu Dhabi includes 77 children accompanied by 43 members of their families
Inviting the world to unite in the fight against climate change, the fully immersive program saw the participation of over 7,000 people
The Crown Prince of Dubai, has taken to Instagram to share an 'unveiling' of two iconic statues
The ship, which departed from Fujairah, is carrying 3,465 tonnes of food supplies, 420 tonnes of shelter materials among others
The celebration started at 3pm, offering participants a delightful three-hour voyage along the backdrop of Sharjah skyline